Treasury Security Staff Warns Against 'Insider Threat' From DOGE Hackers
The handful of young men Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has hired to help him gut various federal agencies are now reportedly being treated as a significant security risk.
Tech publication WIRED reported Friday that the threat intelligence team with one of the payment systems managed by the U.S. Treasury Department's Bureau of the Fiscal Service (BFS) is now recommending that Musk's "Department of Government Efficiency" (which is not yet a congressionally authorized federal agency) employees be monitored. An email to BFS information technology workers entitled "recommendations" explained the reasoning.
“There is ongoing litigation, congressional legislation, and widespread protests relating to DOGE’s access to Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service,” the email read. “If DOGE members have any access to payment systems, we recommend suspending that access immediately and conducting a comprehensive review of all actions they may have taken on these systems.”
Last weekend, the New York Times reported that DOGE employees had gained access to the BFS' systems, which oversee the disbursement of roughly $6 trillion in annual federal government payments involving everything from Social Security and Medicare benefits to small business loans, government contracts and federal income tax returns, among others. One of the staffers reportedly had administrator-level access to those systems, and Talking Points Memo reported that staffer may have already made changes to the payment systems' source code.
“There is reporting at other federal agencies indicating that DOGE members have performed unauthorized changes and locked civil servants out of the sensitive systems they gained access to,” the “Recommendations” email read. “We further recommend that DOGE members be placed under insider threat monitoring and alerting after their access to payment systems is revoked. Continued access to any payment systems by DOGE members, even ‘read only,’ likely poses the single greatest insider threat risk the Bureau of the Fiscal Service has ever faced.”
Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled in favor of plaintiffs who sued to block DOGE staffers from accessing those systems, meaning they have now been temporarily locked out while their access is being litigated. The staffer who is accused of changing the payment systems' code — 25 year-old Marko Elez — recently stepped down from his role after the Wall Street Journal linked him to a racist social media account. He was reportedly reinstated after Vice President JD Vance advocated for him to be rehired on Friday.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
- Judge Locks Musk And His Gang Out Of Treasury Data Systems -- For Now ›
- More Polls Find Musk Is A Big Liability For Trump ›
- Republicans Confirm Musk Will Urge Social Security And Medicare Cuts ›
- Top Treasury Official Quits As Musk Seeks Control Over Social Security And Medicare Payments ›
- New Polls: America Rejects Musk And His 'DOGE' Exploits ›
- Top Treasury Official Quits As Musk Seeks Control Over Social Security And Medicare Payments ›
- Musk's 'DOGE' Cuts Will Hit Red States (And Trump Voters) Hard ›
- Trump's 'DOGE' Billionaires Aim To Decimate VA, Student Loans, And Health Care ›