Discrimination, Merit And The Restoration Of 'White Boy DEI'
Are you aware of how badly white men are discriminated against and put upon in this country? The only people who suffer an equivalent amount of discrimination are Christians, specifically white Christians, even more specifically white young male Christians. We learned this from our bearded white male Christian Vice President who spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference about how upset he is that “the culture,” as he calls it, hasn’t been fair to the cohort of Americans he comes from and represents, not only as the Vice President, but as a Christian.
JD Vance is very worried about the souls of young white men. You know the ones he's talking about, the young men who have suffered so much discrimination because of their gender and the color of their skin. They have been denied entrance to their chosen Ivy League schools because of affirmative action, and oh how those DEI programs and feminists and gays and lesbians and transsexuals and people of color have made it harder for them to get hired for the good jobs that their dads and grandfathers had back in the day! Vance wants to turn the clock back to the time in this country when young white men didn't have to put up with all that crap, because in those days, they benefitted from white boy DEI.
But no longer, Vance told his adoring audience at CPAC: “Our culture sends a message to young men that you should suppress every masculine urge, that you should try to cast aside your family, that you should suppress what makes you a man in the first place. Don’t allow this broke culture to send you a message that you are a bad person because you’re a man, because you like to tell a joke, because you like to have a beer with your friends, or because you’re competitive. The cultural message…and the president’s and mine is the exact opposite…is, it wants to turn everybody, male or female, into androgynous idiots who think the same, talk the same, and act the same. We actually think God made male and female for a purpose, and we want you guys to thrive as young men and as young women and we're going to help with our public policy to help you do that.”
And what's the public policy that JD Vance sees coming from the Trump administration? “Whether it's fighting for the unborn or fighting for peace and security for our citizens, I want us to be the kind of society where my kids can grow up to be virtuous young Christians, of course, and that is what our public policy is trying to do, creating the space where moms and dads can raise their children to believe the things that I do.”
What public policy does JD Vance want our government to push?
“I believe the fundamental tenet of the Christian faith is that the Son of God became man, He died, and then He raised himself from the dead,” Vance explained. “I think one lesson that flows from that is that we shouldn’t fear death. Of course, death is a very bad thing, but there are much more terrible things than just losing one’s life. Importantly, you could lose one’s soul.”
Over there across the river at the Pentagon where people have jobs that actually cost them their lives in war, they've got some white boy DEI going on too. Trump fired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, who is African American, and replaced him with Air Force Lt. Gen. John Dan “Razin” Caine, who not only has one less star than Brown but is retired. He is, however, white, and as Trump gushed, “is right out of central casting.” A few minutes later, Secretary of Defense Hegseth fired Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the chief of the Navy, who had the misfortune of being the first woman appointed to be Chief of Naval Operations. Trump had already fired Admiral Linda Fagan, the chief of the Coast Guard, on his second day in office. She was evicted from her quarters with three hours notice.
“Making our military great again means destroying wokeness and firing the generals that promoted it,” Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN.), a Senate Armed Services Committee member, posted on X. “We must refocus on lethality.”
They don't care about lethality. What they care about is reversing woke with good old fashioned white boy DEI.
Lucian K. Truscott IV, a graduate of West Point, has had a 50-year career as a journalist, novelist, and screenwriter. He has covered Watergate, the Stonewall riots, and wars in Lebanon, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He is also the author of five bestselling novels. You can subscribe to his daily columns at luciantruscott.substack.com and follow him on Twitter @LucianKTruscott and on Facebook at Lucian K. Truscott IV.
