Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Mary Trump’s Tell-All Book Held Up By Judge

@alexvhenderson
The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Simon & Schuster planned to publish a scathing tell-all book in late July by President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump. But Robert S. Trump, the president's younger brother, has tried to keep the book from being released — and on Tuesday, a New York judge temporarily halted its publication.

Robert Trump, according to CNN, alleges that Mary Trump's book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, violates a confidential agreement related to the estate of his father, the late Fred Trump, Sr. (who died in 1999). And Judge Hal B. Greenwald of the New York State Supreme Court blocked the release of the book — at least for now.

In an official statement, Robert Trump's attorney, Charles Harder, said, "Robert Trump is very pleased with the New York Supreme Court's injunction against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster." Harder described the book as "reprehensible" and asserted that he will be "vigorously litigating this case."

But First Amendment attorney Ted Boutrous, who is representing Mary Trump and has represented CNN in the past, is arguing that Greenwald's order "flatly violates the First Amendment."

Boutrous announced, "We will immediately appeal. This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be suppressed even for one day."

Adam Rothberg, a Simon & Schuster spokesman, stated, "We plan to immediately appeal this decision to the Appellate Division, and look forward to prevailing in this case based on well-established precedents regarding prior restraint."

Mary Trump is the daughter of Robert and Donald Trump's older brother, Fred Trump, Jr., and the granddaughter of Fred Trump, Sr.

mary s. trump
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

#EndorseThis: Randy Serenades Trump To 'Cover Your Freakin' Face'

Are you irritated by the countless idiots out in public places without masks? Are you most irked by that imbecile in the Oval Office who refuses to wear a face covering -- and thus encourages his stupid followers to go unmasked?

So is musical satirist Randy Rainbow – and he's written a timely new tune.

"Cover Your Freakin' Face" is set quite perfectly to "Put On A Happy Face," although its theme is a bit less sunny. The lyrics are witty as ever, the performance and production superb as always – and with subtitles you can sing along.

It's ideal for sharing, especially with those aforementioned idiots, should you happen to know any.

Click and enjoy.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Randy Rainbow