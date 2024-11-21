House Ethics Committee Won't Release Report On Gaetz Allegations
Rep. Michael Guest (R-MI), chair of the House Ethics Committee, said there was no agreement on releasing a report about sexual misconduct allegations against former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.
After a two-hour Ethics Committee meeting on Wednesday, Guest told reporters there "was not an agreement to release the report." The Republican chair would not say if the committee voted on the matter.
Guest previously suggested he opposed releasing the report because it had not been completed before Gaetz abruptly resigned from the House.
Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) said that he would force the full House to vote on a resolution to have the committee release the report.
Gaetz has denied that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, contradicting media reports about witness statements to the committee.
