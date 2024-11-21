The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

House Ethics Committee Won't Release Report On Gaetz Allegations

House Ethics Committee Won't Release Report On Gaetz Allegations

Rep. Michael Guest

Rep. Michael Guest (R-MI), chair of the House Ethics Committee, said there was no agreement on releasing a report about sexual misconduct allegations against former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general.

After a two-hour Ethics Committee meeting on Wednesday, Guest told reporters there "was not an agreement to release the report." The Republican chair would not say if the committee voted on the matter.

Guest previously suggested he opposed releasing the report because it had not been completed before Gaetz abruptly resigned from the House.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) said that he would force the full House to vote on a resolution to have the committee release the report.

Gaetz has denied that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl, contradicting media reports about witness statements to the committee.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Matt Gaetz

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}