The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Ex-Lawmaker: Gaetz Opposed ‘Revenge Porn’ Restrictions In Florida

Matt Gaetz, R- Fla., speaks at CPAC at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 26, 2021.. - Stephen M. Dowell/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — While serving in the Florida Legislature, Rep. Matt Gaetz opposed a bill meant to stop people from sharing sexually explicit images of their ex-lovers because Gaetz believed that recipients of those images had a right to share them, according to the sponsor of the legislation. Former state Rep. Tom Goodson, a Republican from Brevard County, spent three years sponsoring legislation to outlaw nonconsensual pornography — sometimes called “revenge porn." And Goodson said Monday that Gaetz was the chief opponent to that legislation. Goodson said he remembered a meeting in which...

Related Articles Around the Web
Matt Gaetz

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Lockdowns Did More Economic Good Than Harm, Data Show

@ProvencherDonna

Pandemic lockdown art

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Republicans have claimed repeatedly that so-called "blue state" lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic have destroyed their economies and that red states are enjoying robust recovery. However, a recent study has found that of the five states recovering jobs the most quickly since the beginning of the pandemic, four of them went blue in the 2020 presidential election — and the other is helmed by a Democratic governor.

Keep reading... Show less
covid lockdowns

Close
Copy link