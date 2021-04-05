Ex-Lawmaker: Gaetz Opposed ‘Revenge Porn’ Restrictions In Florida

<p>The study, conducted by Wallet Hub and released on March 25, <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/05/states-where-unemployment-claims-have-recovered-the-most.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">found</a> that Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire had the most marked decreases in unemployment claims between the beginning of the pandemic to the present, indicating at least some promising recovery for their respective job markets. Of these, three (Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire) went to President Joe Biden in the November presidential election, with a fourth, Maine, giving three of its four electoral college votes to Biden.</p>
<p>The four states implemented strict safety precautions, lockdown measures, and mask mandates at the outset of the pandemic. The sole red state in the top five for job recovery, North Carolina, is helmed by a Democratic governor who also implemented strong safety measures when combating COVID-19.</p><p>Maine's Democratic governor, Janet Mills, enforced a mask mandate at the <a href="https://www.wabi.tv/2021/03/12/gov-mills-discusses-plans-for-maines-recovery-from-covid-19/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">beginning</a> of the pandemic and signed an executive order strengthening the <a href="https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/news/governor-mills-issues-executive-order-strengthening-enforcement-face-covering-requirement-all" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">mandate</a> in December. She also <a href="https://www.maine.gov/covid19/timeline" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">implemented</a> a March 15, 2020 Civil State of Emergency, closing bars and restaurants statewide March 18. At the end of May 2020, the state <a href="https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/news/governor-mills-issues-executive-order-allowing-easing-restrictions-restarting-maine-plan" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">gradually</a> began lifting stay-at-home restrictions.</p><p>Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz issued a statewide stay-at-home <a href="https://www.mprnews.org/story/2020/03/25/minnesotas-covid19-stayathome-order-what-you-need-to-know" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">order</a> March 27 and did did not <a href="https://www.startribune.com/walz-trades-stay-at-home-for-stay-safe-mn/570431912/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">loosen</a> stay-at-home restrictions until May 18. Since July 25, Minnesotans have been <a href="https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/facecoverfaq.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">required</a> by executive order to wear masks in public spaces outside their homes.</p><p>New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, issued a stay-at-home order in his "blue" state early in the pandemic, and <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/coronavirus/gov-sununu-to-provide-update-on-coronavirus-in-nh/2133244/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">implemented</a> a strict extension of it in late May. The state <a href="https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/gov-sununu-to-give-update-on-covid-19-in-nh-2/2325817/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">remains</a> under a statewide mask mandate.</p>
<p>Pennsylvania's Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf issued a <a href="https://www.state.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/2020-03-23-Notice-Pennsylvania-Stay-Home-Order.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statewide</a> stay-at-home order March 23, as well as another stay-at-home <a href="https://www.ydr.com/story/news/2020/11/23/coronavirus-pa-wolf-issues-stay-home-advisory-but-its-not-order/6397107002/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">advisory</a> in November ahead of holiday COVID-19 case spikes. Many state <a href="https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2021/04/04/pennsylvania-covid-restrictions-eased-april-4/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">restrictions</a> for businesses and gatherings were only relaxed Sunday. A Pennsylvania mask mandate has remained in effect for the duration of the pandemic, only <a href="https://whyy.org/articles/pennsylvania-eases-mask-mandate-for-vaccinated-people/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">eased</a> recently for vaccinated individuals.</p><p>And although North Carolina is a red state, it's governed by Democrat Roy Cooper, who enacted common-sense lockdowns early in the pandemic. He issued a 30-day stay-at-home <a href="https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/governor-cooper-announces-statewide-stay-home-order-until-april-29" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">order</a> March 27. In the face of soaring COVID-19 cases statewide in early 2021, he also extended a <a href="https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=&ved=2ahUKEwjZspKR4-fvAhWHZ80KHeILCDIQFjAKegQIHxAD&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wcnc.com%2Farticle%2Fnews%2Fhealth%2Fcoronavirus%2Froy-cooper-north-carolina-coronavirus-restrictions-executive-order-expiration%2F275-09faa62b-f447-42a3-99a9-a1ef60700abb&usg=AOvVaw0R52sivApHTN7BhuzmfJYH" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">modified</a> stay-at-home order which mandated curfews and shuttered nonessential businesses at 10 p.m. in January, extending it again in <a href="https://abc11.com/gov-cooper-press-conference-today-roy-news-stay-at-home-order-executive/9408453/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">March</a>. A mask mandate was implemented early and <a href="https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/412/download" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">remains</a> in effect throughout the state in all public indoor settings.</p><p>The successes of these states in job recovery undercuts false claims by Republican politicians and right-wing think tanks that a <a href="https://www.aei.org/op-eds/red-state-recovery-blue-state-recession/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">recession</a> exists only in blue states, painting economic recovery during the pandemic as something taking place only in red states.</p><p>Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) slammed the American Rescue Plan on March 10, <a href="https://twitter.com/MarshaBlackburn/status/1369707812054573064?s=20" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeting</a>, "This bill represents everything wrong with Washington. In Tennessee, we've worked hard to protect both our people and our economy. We should not be bailing out the blue states that failed to do the same."</p><p>It also contrasts frequent Republican talking points that suggest lockdowns in blue states caused long-term damage to their economies.</p><p>"The science is also clear: Schools can safely open, cases rarely spread outdoors, and pointless lockdowns like California's [closing outdoor dining and playgrounds] are harmful and counterproductive," <a href="https://twitter.com/TomCottonAR/status/1364232980517048322?s=20" target="_blank">tweeted</a> Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) in February. </p><p>Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) <a href="https://twitter.com/SenKevinCramer/status/1371823567847919627?s=20" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> on March 16 that it would be illogical to reinstate lockdowns. During the presidential debate in October, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) similarly slammed then-Democratic nomineeJoe Biden for <a href="https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1319448468142829571?s=20" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">refusing</a> to rule out further lockdowns as a COVID-19 response, claiming they were "hurting our economy and hurting our children."</p><p>Experts have said lockdowns actually lead to better outcomes and a swifter economic recovery.</p><p>As International Monetary Fund economists Francesco Grigoli and Damiano Sandri <a href="https://www.reuters.com/article/us-imf-world-bank-coronavirus-lockdowns/strict-covid-19-lockdowns-may-speed-up-economic-recovery-imf-idUSKBN26T2MH" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">wrote</a> in October, "Addressing the health risks appears to be a pre-condition to allow for a strong and sustained economic recovery. Lockdowns impose short-term costs but may lead to a faster economic recovery as they lower infections and thus the extent of voluntary social distancing."</p><p>Data has also repeatedly <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2021/01/25/lockdowns-job-losses/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">demonstrated</a> that state lockdowns did not cause the economic recession. Rather, it shows that most people were already staying home at around the same rate at the height of the pandemic, hastening the recession — before precautions were even implemented.</p><p>Republicans have falsely <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/03/01/business/covid-state-tax-revenue.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">framed</a> Democrats' COVID relief package passed earlier this year, the American Rescue Plan, as a "blue state bailout," depicting all red-state economies as thriving. But suffering red states saw as much or more of a benefit from the legislation.</p><p>According to a third-quarter report from the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, of the six states that saw the sharpest drops in state tax revenue, two-thirds of them — Alaska, North Dakota, Florida, and Texas — are traditionally bright red.</p><p>A new report by WalletHub Monday made similar findings: that of the six states hardest-hit economically by the <a href="https://wallethub.com/edu/state-economies-most-exposed-to-coronavirus/72631" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">pandemic</a>, two-thirds are Republican strongholds.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
