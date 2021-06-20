Kevin McCarthy Meets With Trump At Mar-A-Lago After Saying EX President ‘Bears Responsibility’ For Capitol Riots (Photo: Instagram)
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News Friday that former President Donald Trump has entertained the idea of becoming a House Speaker if Republicans were to reclaim the House in the 2022 midterms. “You know, I've talked to President Trump many times, he tells me he wants to be speaker, and I think he should be president," McCarthy said. The Constitution does not mandate the Speaker to be a sitting Congress member. So technically, Trump does not need to be a representative to take the position. McCarthy, who is likely to become House Speaker if his party takes the cont...
