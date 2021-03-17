The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Colbert Unleashes On 'Idiot' Mitch McConnell And Numbskull Rioters

Stephen Colbert

Screenshot from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican known affectionately as Moscow Mitch, is clinging desperately to power. He's making threats about "scorched earth" if Democrats change Senate rules to get rid of the filibuster, long a favorite tool to frustrate progress.

McConnell's whining infuriated Stephen Colbert, who called him an "idiot" for not recognizing that the filibuster keeps the Senate from doing anything at all. Plus Stephen reviews the latest FBI busts of morons who invaded the Capitol and then posted incriminating photos of themselves on social media.

Passionate and hilarious. Just click and enjoy!

McConnell Flips Over Filibuster, Aides Reveal More About Gov. Cuomo's Bad Behavior www.youtube.com

‘Missed Opportunity’: Republicans Lament Fumbling On Biden’s Covid Relief Bill

President Biden and Vice President Harris celebrating the passage of the American Rescue Plan.

Screenshot from official @POTUS Instagram account.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On March 11, President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that received no votes from Republicans in either the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives. Although pundits in right-wing media have been railing against it, the American Rescue Plan has fared well in polls. And some Republicans, according to Politico, are now saying that the GOP needed better messaging in their criticisms of the bill.

