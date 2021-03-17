#EndorseThis: Colbert Unleashes On 'Idiot' Mitch McConnell And Numbskull Rioters
March 17 | 2021
Screenshot from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican known affectionately as Moscow Mitch, is clinging desperately to power. He's making threats about "scorched earth" if Democrats change Senate rules to get rid of the filibuster, long a favorite tool to frustrate progress.
McConnell's whining infuriated Stephen Colbert, who called him an "idiot" for not recognizing that the filibuster keeps the Senate from doing anything at all. Plus Stephen reviews the latest FBI busts of morons who invaded the Capitol and then posted incriminating photos of themselves on social media.
Passionate and hilarious. Just click and enjoy!
McConnell Flips Over Filibuster, Aides Reveal More About Gov. Cuomo's Bad Behavior www.youtube.com
From Your Site Articles
- Democrats Can Save Democracy Or Preserve The Filibuster — Not ... ›
- Spooked McConnell Threatens 'Scorched Earth' To Protect Filibuster ... ›
- McConnell Vows To Kill 395 Bills Passed By House - National Memo ›
- McConnell Already Plotting To Obstruct President Biden - National ... ›
- McConnell's Condemnation Of Trump Only Exposed His Own Guilt ... ›
- 5 Ways The GOP's Obstruction Is Unprecedented - National Memo ›
- Poll: Americans Blame Republicans, Not Biden, For Partisan Divide ... ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Fact check: GOP ended Senate filibuster on Supreme Court nominees ›
- Biden backs changes to filibuster; GOP vows 'scorched earth' ›
- Opinion: McConnell's Filibuster Throwdown - WSJ ›
- McConnell Warns Democrats to Keep Filibuster - The New York Times ›
- McConnell vows 'scorched earth' if Senate ends filibuster ›
- Scorched-earth Senate filibuster threat from McConnell needs to be ... ›
- McConnell warns of GOP retribution if Democrats eliminate filibuster ... ›
- Mitch McConnell warns Democrats that overhauling filibuster rules ... ›