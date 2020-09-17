Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

McEnany Refuses To Disclose Details Of Trump’s New ‘Health Plan’

President Trump and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday refused to provide any details on the health care plan Donald Trump said one night earlier was "all ready" to go.

"I'm not going to give you a readout of what our health care plan looks like and who's working on it," McEnany said in response to a reporter's question about what the plan entailed and who had worked on it. "If you want to know, come work here at the White House."


McEnany's refusal to answer a simple question about Trump's health care plan is par for the course. In the past, she has turned briefings into fights with the media, while pushing lies and falsehoods about Trump's various accusations and claims.

The purpose of the White House news conference is, of course, for the press secretary to inform the American public about the policies the administration is working on. Those with questions about polices that will affect them are not required to work at the White House to know details of those plans.

Of course, it's likely no plan exists at all.

Trump has been promising a new health care plan for years, as he has repeatedly tried to repeal or invalidate the Affordable Care Act through sabotage efforts and lawsuits.

Trump has said numerous times over his three-and-a-half years in office that he would release his health care plan imminently — on at least one occasion promising to release the plan in "two weeks." But those deadlines always come and go with nothing from the White House.

Trump promised a new plan five times in 2020 alone, according to Kaiser Health News, yet has still yet to release anything.

Meanwhile, if the lawsuit seeking to invalidate the ACA — to which Trump has signed on — is successful, millions of people would lose their health care, and those with preexisting conditions would no longer be protected from discrimination from health insurance companies.

Trump has repeatedly lied about his record on preexisting condition protections, reassuring the public that he will guard them against such actions.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Kayleigh McEnany
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Romney Slams GOP Senate Probe Of Biden As 'Not The Legitimate Role Of Government'

@alexvhenderson

Sen. Mitt Romney


Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Never Trump conservatives have been praising Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah as one of the few Republicans in Congress who is willing to stand up to President Donald Trump, and now, Romney is speaking out against a GOP investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and his ties to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, has said that the Committee will issue a report on Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine before the presidential election on November 3. Many Trump allies have promoted the debunked conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine — not the Russian government, President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin — that interfered in 2016's presidential election, and that Ukraine interfered to help Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. And Trump supporters are hoping that the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs report will be some type of "October surprise" that benefits Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

But Romney — the lone GOP senator who voted "guilty" on one of two articles of impeachment that Trump faced in a U.S. Senate trial earlier this year — considers the investigation of Hunter Biden and his connection to Burisma a huge waste of taxpayers' money. Romney, according to the Associated Press, spoke out during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee meeting on Wednesday, September 16 — saying that from the "outset," the investigation "had the earmarks of a political exercise."

"Obviously, it is the province of campaigns and political parties' opposition research, the media, to carry out political endeavors — to learn about or dust up one's opponent," Romney told fellow U.S. senators. "But it's not the legitimate role of government or Congress, or for taxpayer expense, to be used in an effort to damage political opponents."

Andrew Yates, a spokesman for Joe Biden, denounced the Hunter Biden/Burisma probe as "disgraceful" in an official statement. And two Democratic senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon called for "the cessation of any Senate investigation or activity that allows Congress to act as a conduit for Russian disinformation" in a resolution.

AP reporter Mary Clare Jalonick notes, "There is no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens, and Hunter Biden has denied using his influence with his father to aid Burisma."

Romney's willingness to vote "guilty" on an article of impeachment against Trump has been applauded by Democrats as well as Never Trump conservatives, but it has made him the least popular Republican U.S. senator among Trump's allies.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
mitt romney