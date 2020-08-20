Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

McEnany Won’t Say Trump Will Accept Election Result

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to guarantee President Donald Trump will accept the election results, instead saying he would "see what happens," and then "make a determination" what to do.

"The president has always said he'll see what happens, and make a determination in the aftermath," McEnany told a reporter Wednesday afternoon.

Claiming he "wants a free election, a fair election," McEnany said Trump wants "confidence in the results of the election." Trump has been doing exactly the opposite: working to ensure the election is not free or fair, and that the results will be questioned – especially if he loses.

But then McEnany tried to sow doubt on trusting the election results.

"You have states like Nevada doing mass mail out-voting, to their voting rolls, and when they tried this in the primary it was a massive failure, ballots were piled up in trash cans, ballots were pinned to apartment dart boards. And with that being the system the president wants to take a hard look at this and make sure that these are fair election results and not subject to fraud."

NCRM could find no reports of ballots being "pinned to apartment dart boards." Fox News had one story about Nevada's Republican former attorney general claiming ballots were found in trash cans.

Two weeks ago the Trump campaign sued Nevada over its decision to try to expand mail-in voting.

Watch:

