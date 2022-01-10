The National Memo Logo

New York Fed Survey Finds Broad Optimism About Jobs And Income Under Biden

President Joe Biden

A survey released on Monday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that American households say they expect increased personal earnings and better employment prospects in President Joe Biden's second year in office.

The Survey of Consumer Expectations is a monthly survey of approximately 1,300 households giving their views on earnings growth, job prospects, inflation, and credit.

Gun-Toting Anti-Vax Leader Urges Guzzling Urine As Covid-19 'Antidote'

Christopher Key, left, with cardboard image of Donald Trump

Ex-con, anti-vaxxer, and king of the village of nincompoops, “Vaccine Police” leader Christopher Key is giving out advice on his latest nontreatment treatment for COVID-19. He says it is the “antidote,” and we hope you’re sitting down for this. Yes, folks, it’s … ”urine therapy.”

That’s right: Instead of taking a safe and effective vaccine, Key is telling his bonehead followers to buckle up and take a big sip of their own liquid gold.

