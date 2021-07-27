VIDEO: Flynn Jokes About Assassination While Brandishing Assault Rifle
Former Trump administration National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has made more than his fair share of disturbing, jaw-dropping remarks-- like telling the former guy he should impose martial law to hold a new election or suggesting a Myanmar-like coup at a QAnon conference in May. But he seemed to reach a new low when he joked about using a newly gifted assault rifle to carry out an assassination in the nation's capital.
"We were trying to come up with a rifle that we thought was appropriate for a general, so we went with an old-school Woodland camouflage...one of our top-quality guns," said Jason Parker, a gun company employee who gifted the weapon to Flynn.
"Maybe I'll find somebody in Washington, D.C.," Flynn replied, prompting an uproar of chuckles.
FLYNN: “Maybe I’ll find somebody in Washington D.C…” Trump’s now-pardoned former National Security Advisor General… https://t.co/tbxvLvrH23— The Tennessee Holler (@The Tennessee Holler)1627223427.0
The disgraced Trump official made the chilling "joke" on Sunday at the Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba City, California while accepting what appeared to be a Woodland Camo AR-15 from the church
Flynn, a devout QAnon follower and retired Army general, has continued to raise eyebrows and the anxiety levels of Americans with his extremist comments since being pardoned by the former president.
Needless to say, Flynn's latest push for terrorism received ignominy from across the country.
I’m usually all for the DOJ taking its time to build the most comprehensive criminal case possible before indicting… https://t.co/JUKYKPKMJu— Palmer Report (@Palmer Report)1627320873.0
Michael McFaul, former ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration, said:
Columnist David Weissman, a former U.S. Army vet and Trump supporter, had this to say:
Let me get this straight, Michael Flynn colludes with Russia and MAGA calls him a hero. Alexander Vindman, Adam Ki… https://t.co/mLNAsPDAFn— David Weissman (@David Weissman)1627323215.0
Sarah Reese Jones of PoliticusUSA chimed in:
Flynn led the lock her up chants against Hillary Clinton at Trump's rallies in 2016, and it is time for federal pro… https://t.co/nVAu2mTQN6— Sarah Reese Jones (@Sarah Reese Jones)1627308241.0
- Sidney Powell, Flynn's New Lawyer, Is Conspiracy Theorist And Fox ... ›
- Release Of Flynn's Official Pardon Reveals Its Corrupt Purpose ... ›
- Flynn Should Be Subject To Court Martial For 'Inciting Insurrection ... ›
- Despite Videotaped Proof, Flynn Denies Urging Myanmar-Style ... ›
- Gen. Flynn Repeatedly Took Foreign Payments Despite Official ... ›
- VIDEO: Michael Flynn Forgets How To Say The Pledge Of ... ›
- Michael Flynn 'joked' about assassinating politicians when gifted a ... ›
- After Being Gifted AR-15, Michael Flynn Says Maybe He'll 'Find ... ›
- Americans demand arrest of Michael Flynn after he 'jokes' about ... ›
- Michael Flynn Boasts Maybe He'll 'Find Somebody In Washington ... ›
- Dems Launch First Strike on Trump's Top Gun, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn ›
- Michael Flynn Totes Rifle And Jokes 'Maybe I'll Find Somebody in ... ›