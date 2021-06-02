Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Fired former Trump National Security Advisor and retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn is now denying he ever called for a violent Myanmar military-style coup in the U.S., despite numerous reports and video that prove he did.
Flynn reportedly told a QAnon audience in Dallas Sunday night that a coup "should happen here," according to CNN, which carefully said he "appeared to endorse a Myanmar-style coup in the United States on Sunday."
The Daily Beast reports Flynn "told a QAnon conference this weekend that he supports a violent military coup in the U.S."
Newsweek reports Flynn "said that a Myanmar-like military coup "should happen" in the U.S."
An attendee, according to video, had asked Flynn, "I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can't happen here?"
"No reason. I mean, it should happen here," Flynn said, as Go Local Prov and others reported.
Here's the video:
Video of Mike Flynn calling for a Myanmar-like coup to replace the sitting U.S. president with Trump www.youtube.com
On the social media platform Telegram, an account allegedly belonging to Flynn said: "Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort."
Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.
Flynn now appears to suggest his words were misinterpreted or manipulated.
I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America).
The Atlantic's Tom Nichols posted a copy of Flynn's denial, and wrote: "People can watch the video and decide for themselves."
People can watch the video and decide for themselves. https://t.co/ozrFKkxqGK https://t.co/7chm2V8Jet— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols)1622489238.0
Nichols, who is also a U.S. Naval War College professor, also posted this:
Just a reminder that Mike Flynn, a retired three-star U.S. Army general, Trump's first National Security Adviser, a… https://t.co/GvKOfVpUV3— Tom Nichols (@Tom Nichols)1622479732.0
