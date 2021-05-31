The National Memo Logo

At QAnon Event, Flynn Says Myanmar-Style Military Coup 'Should' Happen In U.S.

Michael Flynn

(USA Features) Retired Army three-star general and former National Security Adviser Micheal Flynn said during a Dallas conference on Saturday there is “no reason" a military-style coup like that which occurred in recent weeks in Myanmar can't happen in the United States --and added, "I mean it should happen here." Flynn, who briefly served as former President Donald Trump's first top national security aide, was speaking to a crowd at a QAnon event called “For God & Country Patriot Roundup." He m...

