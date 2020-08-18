Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Don't Miss Michelle Obama's Electrifying DNC Speech (It's Worth Watching Again)

Watching the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was a slightly strange experience – more like a variety show or a TV magazine than a political party convention. Sometimes engaging, sometimes dull, but those who stuck around until the end heard one of the most electrifying political speeches of our era. It was delivered by the woman we honor as the mother of the nation: Michelle Obama.

On the morning after her amazing address, after she lit up social media with praise and glory, the drones on Trump's favorite cable TV show had to say something. They couldn't quite pretend it didn't happen. They struggled, they nitpicked -- and but one of them had to admit that she had made "a strong and pointed case against another term for President Donald Trump."

Did you miss it? That's alright because here is her speech in full, which will make you remember who we are and what our country is meant to be.

When Michelle Obama speaks, you listen. And share.



Murdoch’s Aussie Daily Publishes Racist Cartoon Of Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

by Janak Rogers, RMIT University

A Johannes Leak cartoon published in The Australian, in which Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is depicted calling his vice-presidential running mate Kamala Harris a "little brown girl", has drawn widespread condemnation.

Several Australian politicians, including former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, have described the cartoon as racist, as have a suite of journalists and media observers (ex-Labor leader Mark Latham said he loved it).

Keep reading... Show less
