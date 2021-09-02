The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Called Michigan GOP Leader On 2020 Election Audit, Co-Chair Says

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the Rally To Protect Our Elections on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — Former President Donald Trump called Michigan Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser about a potential audit of the state's 2020 election, the party's co-chairwoman, Meshawn Maddock, divulged at a GOP meeting over the weekend. Maddock made the comments at the 14th Congressional District Republican Committee's picnic in Grosse Pointe Park on Sunday, according to a recording obtained by The Detroit News. The remarks indicate high-level consideration of an election audit quietly continues within the party 10 months after the November vote, and the former president has gotten involv...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
texas abortion ban

Bannon Recruits QAnon Supporters As GOP Precinct Chairs

Steve Bannon

Photo by Thor Brødreskift / Nordiske Mediedager (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reporting by Doug Bock Clark, Alexandra Berzon, and Anjeanette Damon

Reprinted with permission from ProPublica

Keep reading... Show less
steve bannon
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}