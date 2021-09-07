The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

MyPillow Guy Issues Trump-Style Threat Against Salon Reporter For Exposing Him

@DarrellLucus

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

.Over the weekend, MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell went on a frightening tirade against Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo. Apparently Petrizzo had the temerity to write some critical stories about Lindell, which drove the MyPillow Guy to brand that reporter as "an enemy of our country."

This happened on an edition of Lindell's livestream "news" channel, "The Lindell Report." Petrizzo got a clip.



Lindell told his co-host that he was "going after" Petrizzo for two articles Petrizzo recently published about him. One was about how Lindell sold off a MyPillow corporate jet to defend himself against a billion-dollar lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems. The other was about the millions he spent paying so-called experts to find "evidence" to support his baseless claims of election fraud. He also helped buy a luxury home in tony Naples, Florida for one of those "experts," Dennis Montgomery—the man whose supposed "packet captures" were discredited by Lindell's own investigators.

In other words, Petrizzo was actually practicing journalism. And Lindell wasn't happy about it. He told his audience that he intended to spend "a lot more money" to "go after this kid," whom he declared "an enemy of our country."

Anyone who has been paying attention over the years should be concerned. Lindell has effectively called a Code Red on Petrizzo. Let's call this for what it is—another in a long list of cases of stochastic terrorism from Trump acolytes. Somebody, either Salon or some other party, needs to see to Petrizzo's safety if they haven't already done so.


Related Articles Around the Web
mike lindell

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Poll: Mandates Push Vaccine Resistance To New Low

@kerryeleveld

COVID vaccine

Photo by U.S. Secretary of Defense (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

A new Axios-Ipsos survey suggests that making it significantly more onerous to function in public as an unvaccinated person might actually be chipping away at stubborn vaccine hesitancy. The poll found that opposition to getting the vaccine had dropped to its lowest levels yet.

Keep reading... Show less
vaccine resistance poll

The Grand Old Party Is Now The Party Of Violence

The Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021

Photo by Tyler Merbler (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0)

A Republican running for Northampton County executive in Pennsylvania gave a heated address on August 29 about mask mandates in schools. Steve Lynch is tired, he said, of providing his school board arguments and data (he apparently thinks the data support letting kids go maskless), but the important thing about his rant is the threat of force: "Forget into these school boards with frigging data. ... They don't follow the law! You go in and you remove 'em. I'm going in there with 20 strong men."

That's the kind of language that Republicans are now employing. Lynch has not run for public office before, but he did attend the January 6 rally in Washington, D.C., and has posted on social media that the violence that day was a false-flag operation meant to discredit Trump supporters.

Keep reading... Show less
republican violence
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}