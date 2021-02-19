The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Pompeo Falsely Accuses Former Obama Aide Of ‘Anti-Semitism’ (He’s Jewish)

@alexvhenderson

Pompeo Falsely Accuses Former Obama Aide Of 'Anti-Semitism' (He's Jewish)

"Mike Pompeo" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

During a recent appearance on journalist Peter Beinart's podcast, Occupied Thoughts, former Obama White House official Ben Rhodes made some statements that were critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in response, falsely accused Rhodes — who is Jewish — of being anti-Semitic, and is being lambasted for it on social media.

Beinart is a fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace and editor-at-large of Jewish Currents, and Rhodes served as deputy national security advisor for strategic communications and speechwriting under President Barack Obama. When Rhodes appeared on Beinart's podcast, they discussed Israeli-Palestinian relations and Netanyahu's policies. And Pompeo, in an over-the-top tweet, falsely equated criticism of Netanyahu with anti-Semitism and condemnation of Israel in general.

Rhodes, who often appears on MSNBC and co-hosts the foreign policy podcast "Pod Save the World," never said anything "anti-Semitic" during his conversation with Beinart, but he did criticize the Republican Party for being overly favorable to Netanyahu's hardline policies on Israeli-Palestinian relations. The former Obama White House official told Beinart, "I wish the right…. would just say, 'We don't believe there should be a Palestinian state. We believe in the concept of a greater Israel. We feel sorry for the Palestinians, but they're just gonna have to deal with it.' That's the position of the Israeli government. Frankly, that's the position of the Republican Party, even if they're not honest about it."

When Beinart asked Rhodes to speculate on Netanyahu's world view, the former Obama official responded, "Maybe the view is, 'Jews have been screwed throughout history, by a corrupt cruel world. And so, you know what, we just have to be corrupt and cruel ourselves. That's the only way to survive in this world.'"

The reference to being "corrupt and cruel" was clearly not an expression of Rhodes' view of "all Jews," as Pompeo falsely claimed, and it was absurd to claim as much. Both Rhodes and Beinart are Jewish, and Pompeo is not. Rhodes told Beinart that he has problems with Netanyahu's governing philosophy, but he never said that all Jews are "corrupt and cruel."

Pompeo is being slammed on social media for distorting Rhodes' comments. Beinart posted:


Liberal New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, who is Jewish, tweeted:


Here are some other responses on Twitter:




From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
mike pompeo

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

#EndorseThis: Late Night Comics Crush "Cancun Cruz" In Medley Of Mockery

@nationalmemo

Trevor Noah

Screenshot from the Washington Post

It's crazy to think that a United States Senator, even one as creepy as Ted Cruz, would hop on a plane while their constituents freeze without power after a devastating winter storm. But that's exactly what the Texan did --- and after a flurry of obvious lies, he proceeded to make a bad act even worse.

Naturally all the late night hosts chimed in, and the Washington Post put together a highlight reel that will make all you Cruz fans chortle.

Keep reading... Show less
ted cruz

Close
Copy link