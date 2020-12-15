Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Moscow Mitch Concedes Biden Victory — Six Hours After Putin

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos.

Approximately six hours after Vladimir Putin—the de facto leader of the Republican Party—got around to congratulating President-elect Joe Biden for his landslide victory against Donald Trump last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell finally got the guts to admit that Trump lost:

"Our country has officially a president-elect and a vice-president elect. I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden."

Kudos, Mitch. A regular profile in courage.

Stay tuned to Twitter to see if Donald will be advocating for McConnell's arrest next.

moscow mitch
Biden Will Nominate Buttigieg for Transportation Secretary, Sources Say

President-elect Joe Biden is reportedly going to name former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to play an essential role in Biden's ambitious infrastructure plan as transportation secretary, according to multiple sources.

The role of transportation secretary is an especially important job in the Biden administration which promises a "sustainable infrastructure" plan that heavily relies on the Department of Transportation (DOT). In Biden's plan, he promises to reach "net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by no later than 2050."

pete buttigieg