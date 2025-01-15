Nancy Mace Melts Down, Challenges Jasmine Crockett To Fistfight
On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee's organizational meeting to kick off the 119th Congress briefly devolved into chaos as one Republican member threatened to fight a Democratic member during the latter's allotted time.
While Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) was speaking about Rep. Nancy Mace's (R-SC) crusade against transgender people — which led to Rep. Sarah McBride (D-DE.) being forced to use the men's bathroom in the House of Representatives — Mace blew up at Crockett and appeared to challenge her to a fist fight.
"Somebody's campaign coffers really are struggling right now, so she gonna keep saying 'trans trans trans' so that people will feel threatened," Crockett said, tossing her hair as she spoke. "And chile, listen, I want y'all to tell me why—"
At that point, Mace began shouting over Crockett as she spoke.
"Do not call me a child. I am no child. Don't even start! I am a grown woman! i am 47 years old! I have broken more glass ceilings than you ever have," Mace yelled as Crockett repeated that she was "reclaiming my time."
"If you want to take it outside, we can do that," Mace said as she slammed her mic down on a table.
At that point, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), who chairs the Oversight Committee, repeatedly banged his gavel, called "order" and demanded the two stop arguing. Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL), who sits on the committee, posted to Bluesky that Comer ruled "threatening violence against another member is okay, as long as it's in the form of question."
