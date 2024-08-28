Enraged Pelosi Rips Trump In New January 6 Video Footage
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi railed against Donald Trump in January 6 video footage obtained by Politico Tuesday.
Per Politico, HBO handed over the footage "this week to the Republican-led House Committee on Administration," which is "conducting an investigation aimed at undermining the findings of the Jan. 6 select committee."
Per the report, "In the footage, Alexandra Pelosi captured the chaotic moments after the then-speaker was whisked off the House floor by Capitol Police officials and rushed through the tunnels of the Capitol to her waiting SUV."
The former speaker can be heard saying: "I just feel sick about what he did to the Capitol and the country today. He’s got to pay a price for that."
Politico reports:
In the footage, Alexandra Pelosi captured the chaotic moments after the then-speaker was whisked off the House floor by Capitol Police officials and rushed through the tunnels of the Capitol to her waiting SUV. HBO acknowledged that the 10-minute clip of Nancy Pelosi’s evacuation was redacted to remove stray comments from her minor grandson, who was at her side during the evacuation.
As she moved, Pelosi immediately inquired as to whether then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had approved a request for the National Guard. Her chief of staff, Terri McCullough, responded that he had. Moments later, a security official at Pelosi’s side informed her the pro-Trump mob had 'already breached the Capitol.'
The news outlet notes that Pelosi "scolded security officials for forcing her evacuation," before raging against "Capitol security officials for failing to anticipate the attack."
Donald Trump has mentioned several times that if he wins the White House in November, he plans to pardon January 6 rioters.
Politico's full report is here.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.