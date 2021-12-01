The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

"There Will Be Blood': New Indictment Exposes Capitol Rioters' Lust For Violence -- And Lying

Gina Bisignano, left, a Beverly Hills salon owner, joined a violent conspiracy to attack the Capitol

Image from Department of Justice court filing

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Most of the attention to the conspiracy prosecutions in the January 6 insurrection has been directed at the largest known (and overlapping) plots to besiege the Capitol involving the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. But a fresh indictment handed down this week by a grand jury makes clear that there were multiple conspiracies unfolding that day.

Keep reading... Show less
capitol riot conspiracies

Many Thousands Saved, But Carlson Defames Vaccination Campaign As A 'Failure'

Tucker Carlson

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

After spending the better part of a year discouraging viewers from getting vaccinated, Fox host Tucker Carlson took to the airwaves on November 29 to falsely claim that the U.S. has “achieved universal vaccination” and that continued high rates of coronavirus deaths mean the COVID-19 vaccination campaign is “the greatest public policy failure of all time.”

Keep reading... Show less
tucker carlson
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}