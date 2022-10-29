The National Memo Logo

Neo-Nazis And Other Banned Trolls Celebrate Musk's Twitter Takeover

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acquired Twitter and fired its top executives. The platform will likely become an extremist fever swamp under Musk’s control.

Previously banned Twitter users are celebrating and showing their support for Musk’s completed Twitter acquisition and begging the tech overlord to be allowed back on the platform. Musk has suggested he will bring back some previously banned profiles, including former President Donald Trump.

Here are banned Twitter users celebrating and embracing Musk’s acquisition:

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.

Republicans Hit Pelosi After Attempted Murder That Left Husband's Skull Fractured

Of course.


Trump Shares Video Targeting DeSantis Presidential Ambitions

Former President Donald Trump recently took a political jab at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis amid speculation about the possibility of him running for president in 2024.

According to Business Insider, Trump took to Truth Social on Thursday, October 27, and shared a political ad targeting the Republican governor.

