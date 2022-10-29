Neo-Nazis And Other Banned Trolls Celebrate Musk's Twitter Takeover
October 29 | 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has acquired Twitter and fired its top executives. The platform will likely become an extremist fever swamp under Musk’s control.
Previously banned Twitter users are celebrating and showing their support for Musk’s completed Twitter acquisition and begging the tech overlord to be allowed back on the platform. Musk has suggested he will bring back some previously banned profiles, including former President Donald Trump.
Here are banned Twitter users celebrating and embracing Musk’s acquisition:
- White nationalist and notorious antisemite Nick Fuentes
- Former President Donald Trump
- nfowars
- Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin
- Former KKK leader David Duke
- Anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer
- White nationalist Tim Gionet (aka Baked Alaska)
- “Stop The Steal” organizer Ali Alexander
- White nationalist and Holocaust denier Vincent James Foxx
- QAnon influencer Jordan Sather
- Pro-Trump pundit and QAnon enthusiast Bill Mitchell
- Right-wing “dirty trickster” Roger Stone
- Far-right troll and white nationalist Milo Yiannopolous
- Project Veritas
- Former Infowars host and failed congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine
- Anti-Muslim extremist Tommy Robinson
- Right-wing grifter Jacob Wohl
- QAnon influencer intheMatrixxx
- Gateway Pundit
- Right-wing blogger David Vance
- Anti-Muslim extremist Pamela Geller
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
