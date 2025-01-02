New Year's Resolutions For Our Self-Serving And Arrogant Elite
I made a few New Year's resolutions this week — not for me, but as self-improvement ideas for some of the people running our country. No need for them to thank me — happy to help.
I drafted one for the GOP's whole ultra-rightist gaggle of lawmakers who keep blocking passage of health coverage for poor people. "Resolved: We will forgo the gold-plated socialized health care we now take from taxpayers, because it's only right that we be in the same leaky boat as our constituents."
Then there are America's 735 narcissistic billionaires who obviously need to find a moral compass. They're so self-absorbed they keep wasting their money and "genius" on phantasmagoric plutocratic schemes to separate their fortunes from the well-being of the rest of us. Then they wonder why they are not beloved. So, rich ones, let me help.
Resolve in 2024 to demonstrate a little less hubris/a little more humanity, less strut/more sharing. Practice in front of a mirror — try seeing beyond you to the common good. It's a beautiful and deeply rewarding place, if you can find it.
And I didn't overlook you Washington operatives and big money donors of the Democratic Party. Please resolve to camp out in grassroots America this year — where everyday little-d democrats want and need your attention and support. Not just in safe blue districts but especially in rural, purple, and even in red areas. You've abandoned them in recent years, but they still yearn to build a progressive governing majority for America's future.
Of course, the problem with New Year's resolutions is keeping them, and my honorees can't be counted on. So, we have to keep pushing them to do what's right.
Jim Hightower is a national radio commentator and New York Times best-selling author who was twice elected Texas Agriculture Commissioner.
Reprinted with permission from Creators.