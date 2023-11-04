Rumble To Host Third GOP Debate As Neo-Nazi Fuentes Grows Audience There
Between vile antisemitic statements, white nationalist influencer and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes has been celebrating his viewership on Rumble, the alternative video hosting site and exclusive streaming partner for the upcoming Republican presidential debate. While Fuentes is a constant source of extreme hatred and bigotry, his comments are especially disturbing as incidents of antisemitism have increased around the world in the context of Israel’s siege on Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attack. In addition to Rumble, NBC News will partner with the Republican Jewish Coalition to host the third GOP presidential debate.
Fuentes streams live on Rumble multiple times a week, usually for well over an hour at a time. Since the outbreak of violence in Israel and Gaza in October, he’s been using the opportunity to double down on his antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric.
“It's not just the mass migration, it's not just that the country's becoming non-white, it's that the country is being held hostage by Jews,” Fuentes told his more than 40 thousand Rumble followers on October 31.
During the same stream, Fuentes noted that his audience size has grown and is now perhaps even greater than it was on YouTube before he was banned from the site. He said, “And now, I think the show is bigger than it's been in a really long time.”
A week prior, Fuentes claimed that those who have lost their jobs for supporting Palestine prove the validity of his attacks against Jewish people and summarized his antisemitic views: “Why do these Zionist Jews have so much power in Western countries? I guess that means Nick Fuentes was right, and it isn’t Klaus Schwab. It's the Zionists, and it's the Jews. It's organized Jewry.”
He continued, warning against what he described as “a lot of Jews that are sneaking into the dissident conversation because they wanna control all the opposition” and arguing that Jewish people are attempting to co-opt racism to be used against Palestinians. But, he claimed, “We’re more antisemitic than we’re racist.”
Having previously served as an adviser to rapper Ye’s 2024 presidential campaign, Fuentes complained, “They did the same thing last year with Ye. When Ye was out there saying, ‘I love Hitler. Jews control the media.’” Fuentes continued, claiming “based right-wing Jews” attacked the rapper and had questioned, “‘Since when did we start supporting Black guys?’” Fuentes quickly followed up: “When they started saying they love Hitler. About right around then.”
Despite his extensive use of the site, Fuentes has a strained relationship with Rumble. Media Matters reported that for a short period, Fuentes was suspended from livestreaming to the platform and restricted to only uploading “replays,” or previously recorded content, after having some of his videos removed from the site for violating the platform’s policies against “incitement to violence.” As recently as August 8, it appears Fuentes had resumed streaming directly to Rumble, and he has since celebrated his popularity on the site.
Rumble was also the exclusive livestreaming partner for the last two GOP debates and now, alongside the RNC and the Republican Jewish Coalition, is partnering to host the third. The platform is rife with violent extremism, misinformation, and other harmful content and serves as an alternative “free speech” space for exiled far-right figures to share the hateful rhetoric other sites have banned.
Rumble also makes money off the antisemitic, white nationalist, and QAnon content on the site. Rumble even placed RNC ads on a number of pro-Hitler videos, on top of providing a home to creators who deny the Holocaust, praise Nazis, and even call for the murder of Catholic Charity workers.
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.