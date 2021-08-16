The National Memo Logo

Officer’s Family Sues Riot Suspect Over Assault That Preceded Suicide

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A lawsuit has been filed against a Capitol riot suspect on behalf of a police officer who claimed his own life shortly after the insurrectionist on the U.S. Capitol.

On Friday, August 13, attorney David Weber filed the lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. on behalf of the family of the late Officer Jeffrey Smith, according to The Hill. The lawsuit accuses the suspect, only identified as John Doe, of striking Smith with "cane or crowbar."

"Officer Smith was in a particularly vulnerable situation because his face shield was up (leaving his face and eyes exposed)," reads the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims the suspects "targeted Officer Smith because his visor was in the upright position, making him vulnerable to this brutal and vicious attack."

In a statement released to The Hill, a spokesperson for the D.C. police department said, "We are aware and reviewing the current information at this time. The FBI serves as the primary investigative agency regarding the incidents that occurred on January 6th, and we will continue to support their investigations into this matter."

