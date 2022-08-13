The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Ohio GOP House Nominee Sucked Up To Anti-Semitic 'Gab' Owner

J.R. Majewski

Youtube Screenshot

Republican House nominee J.R. Majewski is a frequent user and superfan of the white nationalist social media platform Gab and its antisemitic CEO, Andrew Torba. Majewski last year called Torba one of “America’s Greatest Patriots” and told him, “if there’s anything I can do to help you, just say the word. Pro Bono, I’m all in.”

Majewski is the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, which is considered a “toss-up” race. The NRCC, Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and former President Donald Trump are backing him. Before becoming a candidate, Majewski was a QAnon-supporting streamer who said, “I believe in everything that’s been put out from Q.” Majewski is also a January 6 insurrectionist who claimed that he “wanted nothing more than to go” into the Capitol, but stayed outside the building.

Gab is a haven for far-right extremists, including people who have been banned from other social media platforms. Many of its users are antisemites, neo-Nazis, and white nationalists. They also post calls for violence against Jewish people. In 2018, a Gab user posted antisemitic and violent remarks on the site before he allegedly killed 11 people in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.

Torba is an antisemite who has reposted attacks from other Gab users claiming that Jewish people are “subversive”; in control of the government, media, and financial institutions; and responsible for “white genocide.” He’s also reposted praise of Gab for offering “differing opinions” on the Holocaust.

Torba has stated that he supports a political movement which excludes Jewish people and other non-Christians. He said on July 22: “We don't want people who are Jewish.” He also stated that “we're not bending the knee to the 2% anymore” and won’t be “told what we're allowed to do in our own country by a 2% minority.”

The virulent antisemitism of Gab and of Torba has drawn heavy scrutiny after it was revealed that Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano paid the site $5,000 for “campaign consulting.”

Majewski has a verified Gab account and says that he has “been on gab since Day 1.” He has posted on Gab at least 390 times and has continued to use it despite Torba’s recent remarks against Jewish people. On his account, Majewski promotes his campaign and asks users for campaign donations.

Prior to running for Congress, Majewski used Gab to solicit attendees for the January 6 insurrection, writing: “Anyone plan on going to DC on the 6th? If you’re from Ohio or on the path from NW Ohio to DC and want to carpool or caravan, send me a message here or on Twitter.” (Torba and Gab also encouraged the January 6 insurrection.)

Majewski last year said that Torba is one of America’s greatest patriots and would do anything to help him. His 2021 remarks came after wide scrutiny of Gab for promoting antisemites, white nationalists, and violent extremists, including after the January 6 insurrection.

On January 16, 2021, Majewski wrote on Twitter: “Andrew Torba and @getongab are Patriots of the highest degree. Perfect example of an Outsider... tell us it cannot be done, or we can’t do it, and then watch.” After Torba said a bank had dropped Gab, Majewski told him on February 22, 2021: "Call them out. Personally I would drop my bank if it’s them. Rationale: You’ve treated on of America’s Greatest Patriots unfairly.”

He also thanked Torba on August 29, 2021, for making “sure I have a voice here on GAB.” And on January 16, 2021, he told Torba: “Brother @a if there’s anything I can do to help you, just say the word. Pro Bono, I’m all in. I’m 100% in this to help other Patriots.”

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.

Related Articles Around the Web
j.r. majewski

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Gunman Who Died Attacking FBI To Defend Trump Derided As 'Crisis Actor'

@DavidNeiwert

Crime scene outside Cincinnati, Ohio where state police shot FBI attacker Ricky Shiffer

Youtube Screenshot

Ricky Shiffer was like a lot of MAGA “patriots,” often proclaiming his willingness to die for Donald Trump. Like seemingly all Trump fans, he was outraged that the FBI served a search warrant on the ex-president’s Florida estate, eager to declare “civil war” on “the Deep State.” Shiffer was such a True Believer that on Thursday, he tried to attack the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, and ended up dying next to a cornfield a few miles away.

Shiffer believed he was dying a martyr to the cause. But his only reward was for the community of terminally online Trumpists with whom he spent his time to immediately denounce him as a “crisis actor” who had performed a “false flag” operation with the sole purpose of smearing MAGA people by association.

Keep reading... Show less
FBI

Why He May Not Get Away This Time

Former President Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

Most Americans have long believed former President Donald Trump perpetrated multiple felony offenses both before and after entering the White House, according to opinion surveys — and yet those same citizens have also assumed that Trump would never be held accountable. But just at the moment that his escape from the law no longer seems quite so certain, the Republicans have almost all fallen into line behind him like lemmings.

There can be little doubt that the former president is in deep legal trouble. To evade the law, he is employing his usual tactics, from slick spin to torrential lying to feigned outrage to threats of mob violence, but mostly delay.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}