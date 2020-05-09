Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Unemployment Hits Historic High, But Trump Still Boasts 'Greatest Economy’

During a Fox News phone interview on Friday, Donald Trump was confronted with the news that the nation's unemployment rate has risen from 4.4 percent to 14.7 percent, with 20.5 million jobs lost. He responded by saying that the nation is getting "back to work" and claiming credit for creating the "greatest economy in the history of the world" prior to the pandemic.

During a Fox & Friends call-in, Trump was asked about what the Fox host called "terrible" numbers. He responded that they were "no surprise" and that "even the Democrats aren't blaming me for that."

