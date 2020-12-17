Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump Adviser Urged Spreading Virus To Achieve ‘Herd Immunity’ — Which Would Kill Millions

Photo by next143/ iStock

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

According to a new report from POLITICO, a former top Trump appointee urged for health officials to adopt a "herd immunity" approach to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing for millions of people to be infected.

"There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD," then-science adviser Paul Alexander wrote on July 4 to his boss, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo, and six other senior officials.

"Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…" he added.

The news sparked a wave of outrage from President Trump's critics on Twitter.














Mar-a-Lago Neighbors Bluntly Tell Trump: Get Lost

Photo by wallyg/ CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump's neighbors in Florida have a message a very clear message for him as his post-presidential days approach: do not make Mar-a-Lago your permanent residence because "we don't want you to be our neighbor."

According to the Washington Post, on Tuesday morning that blatant message was sent to the president in the form of a demand letter. Addressed to Palm Beach, Fla., and the U.S. Secret Service, the letter served as a reminder of the legal reason why Trump cannot claim Mar-a-Lago as a permanent residence. Palm Beach attorney Reginald Stambaugh, noted that the problem centers on Trump's transformation of the residence into a private golf club.

Keep reading... Show less
