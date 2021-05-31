Paul Gosar Pays Homage To Dead Insurrectionist — With U-2’s Tribute To MLK
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
These days, there's a pretty crowded field in the race for "worst member of Congress," but Rep. Paul Gosar showed over the weekend why he is firmly among the top contenders. As Senate Republicans blocked the January 6 commission, the Arizona Republican got the bright idea to pay tribute to a January 6 insurrectionist.
See for yourself.
Um, Doctor? Babbitt is no hero and no patriot.
Babbitt was a retired senior airman turned pool supply company owner and full-on QAnon supporter from San Diego. In her final moments, captured by live-streamers, the 35-year-old was seen trying to climb through a broken window in the Speaker's Lobby with a mob behind her, demanding that Capitol Police officers let them through. She then yelled "Go! Go!" to two men, who hoisted her through the window. A plainclothes officer shot her, mortally wounding her. Prosecutors rightly recommended not charging the officer who shot her.
It cannot be stated enough. A member of the U.S. House of Representatives saw fit to celebrate a woman who was taking part in an illegal and unconstitutional coup attempt.
Unsurprisingly, Gosar is getting pummeled for the tweet.
@DrPaulGosar 1) She was in the act of committing domestic terrorism. 2) You’re a domestic terrorist for supporting… https://t.co/ZN6Bm4eqcC— Palmer Report (@Palmer Report)1622234514.0
The lyrics in Gosar's tweet, of course, are from U2's 1984 hit "Pride (In the Name of Love)." The song is a tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., not traitors trying to overthrow democracy.
Daily Kos Community Contributor SemDem had some choice words for the deranged dentist.
@DrPaulGosar "They" means the Capitol Police, who were stopping the terrorists from breaking into where the legisla… https://t.co/D3Ob8zgghZ— TheSeminoleDemocrat (@TheSeminoleDemocrat)1622261077.0
@DrPaulGosar “They”...as in the Capitol Police who were protecting you and your fellow lawmakers from an angry mob… https://t.co/cH2lq613rq— Asha Rangappa (@Asha Rangappa)1622236020.0
Paul you’ve lost your mind. Side note to anyone watching, don’t breach the house floor illegally, especially after… https://t.co/P7eab6EH7r— Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger)1622233185.0
This is but a tiny sample. This is how Gosar's feed looked when I saw this garbage last night.
Oh, the ratio.
We already knew Gosar's moral compass was severely warped, of course. This is a guy who spoke at a white supremacist gathering, and whose own role in the events leading up to the insurrection unnerved him enough that he actually tried to get his orange messiah to pardon him. But this is a staggering failure to read the room, even for him.
Gosar may think he can avoid accountability for this. After all, he represents what is easily the most Republican district in the Mountain Time Zone that doesn't cover an entire state. It has a PVI of R+22, and Trump took 68% of the vote in both of his bids.
News flash, Paul: You're not going to get away with this thumb in the nose of every officer who had to endure that day's horror. The nation knows: If the party allows people like you to be empowered, then the GOP is unfit to govern.
