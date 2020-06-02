Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Peaceful Protesters Gassed At White House For Trump Photo Op

Photo Credit: Julien Chambon

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump on Monday evening called for law enforcement across the country to dominate the ongoing protests and riots in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police. The dark and authoritarian message delivered from the Rose Garden was sharply juxtaposed on cable news with images of peaceful protesters just outside the White House gates who were fired on by police with tear gas.

The president threatened to send the military into the streets if the unrest could not be quelled by other means.

"I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson," Trump said. "And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights."

He didn't mention the First Amendment rights, which include the freedom of speech, assembly, and the press — all of which have been threatened as the police crack down, often violently, on protesters and reporters.

Trump did claim to be an "ally of peaceful protesters," and yet as many observers pointed out, he was one of the loudest voices denouncing Colin Kaepernick's famous kneeling protest during the national anthem at football games. And even as he spoke, law enforcement officials were attacking non-threatening protesters within earshot:


"I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel, and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults, and wanton destruction of property," he said.

Local governments around the country have been implementing strict curfews in recent days to limit protests and rioting. But these policies have often seemed to feed confrontations with police, who use the curfews as an excuse to use violent force against anyone not appearing to comply.

"We are putting everyone on warning: our 7 o'clock curfew will be strictly enforced," Trump continued. "Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want the organizers of this terror to be on notice that you will face severe criminal penalties and lengthy sentences in jail."

The president and his administration have been suggesting that leftists, anarchists, and antifa are fueling the violence and rioting, but there's been little evidence that there is any organization to criminal acts. And the administration seems to be largely ignoring the extent to which police misconduct and right-wing agitators are playing their roles in stoking conflict.

As Trump closed his address, more explosions and discharges could be heard in the distance:



Alexi McCammond of Axios reported that to prepare for the president's subsequent trip over to St. John's Church, which had been set ablaze during the protests the previous night, park rangers used tear gas to clear protesters from Layfayette Park.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Donald Trump
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

#EndorseThis: Joe Biden's Clarion Call For Justice And Unity

Joe Biden in Philadelphia

"I can't breathe," says Joe Biden as he begins this speech. "I can't breathe."

The address Biden delivered today in Philadelphia is the presumptive Democratic nominee at his best: compassionate, thoughtful, tough, and hopeful. He urges America to deal at long last with "systemic racism" at all levels, which he forthrightly admits cannot be done in the first hundred days of a new administration and instead represents "the work of a generation." But he wants to get going, and offers a list of specific reforms on policing and other justice issues that will, he says, "give true meaning to equal protection under law."

While Biden directly confronts Trump and the president's selfish urge to divide, he has no illusions about America' complicated history. "I wish I could say that hate began with Trump and will end with him. It didn't and it won't. American history isn't a fairy tale."

He says quite candidly that the presidency is a big job, that rebuilding the country is an enormous challenge, and that he will undoubtedly make mistakes. But he offers hope and a promise.

If elected, "I won't traffic in fear and division…I'll do my job and take responsibility."

And he says much more, about policy and philosophy and the aspirations of Americans.

Listen to the entire speech – you may well be surprised -- and then prepare to campaign for the soul of our nation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
joe biden