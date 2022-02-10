The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Select Panel Subpoenas Peter Navarro, Trump Coup Plotter And Conspiracy Monger

Coup Plotter Peter Navarro

live.staticflickr.com

The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has just issued a subpoena to Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House aide who has gone on to promote conspiracy theories on a variety of subjects.

“The committee is seeking records and testimony from Navarro, who, according to reporting, interviews, and his own book, was involved in efforts to delay election certification and change the results,” the Committee says.

Navarro appeared live on MSNBC recently where he, according to the network’s chief legal correspondent Ari Melber, suggested he was involved in a plot to overturn the election.

The Committee’s subpoena (below) tells Navarro it knows he worked with Steve Bannon to develop and implement a plan to delay certification and overturn the election.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
peter navarro

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Why Spotify’s Joe Rogan Implosion Keeps Getting Worse

Joe Rogan Experience

cdn.substack.com

What a way to mark Black History Month.

Turns out when Spotify’s right-wing podcast host Joe Rogan isn’t spreading lies and misinformation about a life-saving vaccine during a public health crisis, he’s been chronically using the N-word.

Keep reading... Show less
joe rogan

Will Media Cover Trump’s Alleged Crimes Like They Covered Hillary Clinton Emails?

HIllary Clinton and Donald Trump

static.onecms.io

Mainstream media outlets face a serious moral test: Will they give the same degree of front-page headlines and saturation TV coverage to news that former President Donald Trump may have mishandled classified materials, that they did to the infamous James Comey letter targeting Hillary Clinton in 2016?

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Department of Justice to examine Trump’s mishandling of official records, which has in turn set off discussions about whether Trump could potentially be criminally charged. This follows the news earlier this week, also from the Post, that the National Archives recently recovered 15 boxes of documents and other items from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida which he had illegally removed from the White House.

Keep reading... Show less
hillary clinton
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}