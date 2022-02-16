The National Memo Logo

Coup Plotter Peter Navarro Wants GOP To Take House For This One Simple Reason

Trump Coup Plotter Navarro Has Sincister Solution to Jan 6th Committee

As the January 6th Select Committee continues to gather more and more ugly details about the roles former Trump officials plaid in January 6th coup, the fate of the committee and all of its hard work appear to rest on whether Democrats can maintain their majority in the House.

Enter Peter Navarro

Defeated President Trump's former trade advisor and key coup plotter Peter Navarro was served last week with an incredulous 80th subpoena by the January 6th Committee. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS) furthered her desire for Navarro to testify, stating he “hasn’t been shy about his role in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and has even discussed the former President’s support for those plans.”

For his part, Navarro told Newsmax that he won’t be hiring an attorney, but proclaims that the real “antidote” for the whole investigation is for Republicans to win the 2022 midterm elections, take control of the House, and kill the Committee's investigation altogether.

In short, it appears Navarro and his fellow treasonous Republicans feel the best defense is not to prove innocence but to squash the entire investigation, allowing each and every one of the treacherous parasites to avoid any repercussions.

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

