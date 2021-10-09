The National Memo Logo

Pfizer Threatens Termination For Any Unvaccinated Employees

COVID-19 vaccine vials with stickers attached and syringes

Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP/TNS/TNS

Pfizer employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in coming weeks or face termination. The Pharma company is mandating all U.S.-based employees and contractors be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, according to an internal Sept. 21 memo obtained Friday by CBS affiliate, News Channel 3. The requirement does not apply to those with a religious or medical exemptions, according to the outlet. Those who do not abide by the requirement and do not have an exemption could get the boot, according to the memo from Nicole Shaffer, senior Director of Colleague Wellness at Pfizer. The company — whose mR...

Calls For North Carolina Lt. Governor To Resign After He Calls Gays ‘Filth’

Mark Robinson

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Calls are growing for North Carolina Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to resign after video of remarks he made in June, calling LGBTQ people "filth," went viral this week, as NBC News and others are reporting.

Robinson, who is also a conspiracy theorist, climate change denialist, anti-abortion activist, and NRA board member, is not only refusing to resign, he's now claiming he is the one being attacked because of his political beliefs.

Keep reading... Show less
What’s So Bad About ‘Coastal Elites’?

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

There was a time when "coastal" was an innocent geographical adjective, as in "coastal islands" or "coastal flooding." It referred to events and places located on large bodies of saltwater. But somewhere along the way, "coastal" gained a sinister, shameful connotation.

Populists and pseudo-populists have long fulminated against elites. But these days, the only thing worse than being one of the elite is being one of the "coastal elite."

Keep reading... Show less
