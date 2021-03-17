The National Memo Logo

FBI Busts Philly Proud Boys Leader After Finding Photos Of Him At Capitol On Jan. 6

Philadelphia Proud Boys contingent at US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2020

PHILADELPHIA — The FBI arrested the president of the Philadelphia Proud Boys on Wednesday morning at his Port Richmond home, weeks after photos and videos emerged placing him at the front of the organization's presence during the January 6 Capitol riot. Agents arrived at the home just after 8 a.m. and took Zach Rehl, 35, away in handcuffs shortly afterward, neighbors said. Specific charges against him have not yet been unsealed and it was not immediately clear whether his arrest Wednesday morning was tied to his presence at the Capitol. A spokesperson for the FBI in Philadelphia declined to comme...

#EndorseThis: Colbert Unleashes On 'Idiot' Mitch McConnell And Numbskull Rioters

Stephen Colbert

Screenshot from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Kentucky Republican known affectionately as Moscow Mitch, is clinging desperately to power. He's making threats about "scorched earth" if Democrats change Senate rules to get rid of the filibuster, long a favorite tool to frustrate progress.

McConnell's whining infuriated Stephen Colbert, who called him an "idiot" for not recognizing that the filibuster keeps the Senate from doing anything at all. Plus Stephen reviews the latest FBI busts of morons who invaded the Capitol and then posted incriminating photos of themselves on social media.

