FBI Busts Philly Proud Boys Leader After Finding Photos Of Him At Capitol On Jan. 6
March 17 | 2021
PHILADELPHIA — The FBI arrested the president of the Philadelphia Proud Boys on Wednesday morning at his Port Richmond home, weeks after photos and videos emerged placing him at the front of the organization's presence during the January 6 Capitol riot. Agents arrived at the home just after 8 a.m. and took Zach Rehl, 35, away in handcuffs shortly afterward, neighbors said. Specific charges against him have not yet been unsealed and it was not immediately clear whether his arrest Wednesday morning was tied to his presence at the Capitol. A spokesperson for the FBI in Philadelphia declined to comme...
