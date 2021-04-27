The National Memo Logo

Exclusive: Before Jan. 6, FBI Got Information From At Least Four Proud Boys

By Aram Roston WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Among the far-right groups whose members are suspected of planning the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are the Proud Boys. In March, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s director told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he “absolutely” wished the agency had penetrated the group beforehand, or knew its plans. “I do not consider what happened on January 6th to be an acceptable result,” Director Christopher Wray said. “We are focused very, very hard on how can we get better sources, better information, better analysis.” The FBI had deeper insight into the ...

In Unusual Move, Progressive Democrat Will Respond To Biden's Address

Rep. Jamaal Bowman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After U.S. President Joe Biden gives his first joint address to Congress on Wednesday, one of the more progressive members of his own Democratic party, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), plans to deliver a response. It is routine for a member of the opposition party to give a rebuttal to a president's address, and Republicans have chosen Senator Tim Scott to do so this time. But it is very unusual for someone from the president's own party to deliver a reply. Bowman, 45, a Black former middle school principal who ousted a 16-term incumbent in New York City last November, is e...

