U.S. Judge Detains Two Notorious Proud Boys Over Role In Storming Capitol

@reuters

Proud Boys demonstrating outside US Capitol

By Sarah N. Lynch WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday ordered that two prominent leaders of the far-right Proud Boys group be detained for their roles in storming the U.S. Capitol, saying they posed a danger to the community and could not be trusted to abide by strict conditions of release. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly marked a small victory for the Justice Department, which had failed in two previous efforts to persuade the courts to detain Ethan "Rufio" Nordean of Auburn, Washington. Kelly also ordered detention for one of Nordean's co-defendants, Joseph Biggs...

proud boys jailed

Seedy Trump Loyalist Punted From Key National Security Post

@alexvhenderson

Seedy Trump Loyalist Punted From Key National Security Post

Photo from NSA.gov

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The Washington Post's Ellen Nakashima reports that long-time Trump loyalist Michael Ellis had resigned from his position as top lawyer for the National Security Agency after almost three months of being "sidelined" during Joe Biden's presidency. Journalist Steve Benen, in an op-ed for MSNBC's website, lays out some reasons why Ellis' departure from the NSA is an important development and a positive thing.

michael ellis

