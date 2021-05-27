Fallen Capitol Police Officer’s Mother Asks To Meet With GOP Senators On Commission
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
The fate of the bipartisan plan for a commission investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is still up in the air, thanks to Republican opposition. With a Senate vote likely on Friday after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer filed cloture on it Tuesday and ten Republicans needed to break the filibuster, Gladys Sicknick, the mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, is asking every single Republican holding Senate office to meet with her Thursday ahead of the vote.
"Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day," Sicknick said in a statement obtained by Politico. "I suggest that all Congressmen and Senators who are against this Bill visit my son's grave in Arlington National Cemetery and, while there, think about what their hurtful decisions will do to those officers who will be there for them going forward."
She added, "Putting politics aside, wouldn't they want to know the truth of what happened on January 6? If not, they do not deserve to have the jobs they were elected to do."
The thing is, Republicans never put politics aside, and it's bad for their partisan interests for the public to know the truth of what happened. For that reason among others, she's right that they don't deserve to have the jobs they do.
That starts with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is opposed to an independent bipartisan investigation into what he called a "disgrace" and "terrorism," acknowledging that Donald Trump was "practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day." But what's more important to McConnell is that, as he told Republicans at a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, a commission could hurt Republicans in the 2022 elections. Truth does not enter in. It's just a question of what helps or hurts Republicans.
Republicans have repeatedly changed their arguments against a January 6 commission, which means it's not worth looking at any of those arguments in any detail at this point. Whatever they're saying at any given moment isn't true, and we know it isn't true, both because of how they keep moving the goalposts and because of what McConnell is saying in private. And because, exactly in line with what McConnell is saying in private, Republicans have very good reasons for wanting to block an investigation into something that will make not just Donald Trump but the entire Republican Party look very, very bad.
The commission needs ten Republican votes in the Senate, and it's not looking likely to get them. So far, just two Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney, have said they support a commission, while Sen. Susan Collins is claiming to support the idea of one, using that claim to try to water down a bill that already represents a massive compromise by Democrats even as she lays the groundwork to vote no.
There's no guarantee Republicans will even talk to Gladys Sicknick. When D.C. Metro Police officer Michael Fanone asked to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to talk about his experience fighting the Capitol insurrection and show McCarthy his body camera footage, he was rejected. In fact, McCarthy's staff hung up on him. Will the mother of a fallen officer get a more welcoming reception from Republicans than a traumatized and injured officer did?
- Top Trump Fundraiser Oversaw Planning Of Jan. 6 Rally That Led ... ›
- McConnell Sends Collins To Kill Jan. 6 Commission — With ... ›
- Capitol Police Officers Blast GOP Leaders For Opposing Jan. 6 ... ›
- Fearful Senate Republicans Will Filibuster To Stop Capitol Riot ... ›
- 'I Haven't Even Read It': GOP Senators Clueless On Jan 6 ... ›
- GOP Leadership Betrays Bipartisan Deal On 1/6 Commission ... ›
- House Homeland Security Committee Reaches Bipartisan Deal On ... ›
- McCarthy Supported Jan 6 Commission Before He Opposed It ... ›
- Mother of deceased Capitol Police officer seeks to pressure GOP ... ›
- Mother of cop who died after Jan. 6 urges 1/6 commission ›
- Mother Of Capitol Officer Brian Sicknick Seeks Meeting With GOP ... ›
- Mother of Cop Who Died After Jan. 6 Urges 1/6 Commission ... ›
- Mother of late Capitol Police officer pressures GOP senators on Jan ... ›
- Mother and partner of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick ... ›
- Mother of deceased Capitol Police officer seeks to pressure GOP ... ›