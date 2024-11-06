Poll: Nearly Half Of Gen Z Voters Say They Lied About Their Politics
Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign was hoping that Generation Z would play an important role in a victory over Donald Trump. But President-Elect Trump prevailed, picking up at least 277 electoral votes and winning key swing states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.
Moreover, Republicans flipped the U.S. Senate, ousting Sen. Jon Tester in Montana and Sherrod Brown in Ohio.
But Democrats, as of Wednesday morning, November 6, were still hoping that they regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
According to an Axios Vibes/Harris Poll survey, 48 percent of Gen-Z members acknowledged that they had "lied to" pollsters, friends, family members and others about who they were planning to vote for.
"Among the Gen-Z voters in the survey," The Hill's Tara Suter explains, "48 percent said they had previously 'lied to' those with whom they are close about which candidates received their votes, more than double the 23 percent of registered voters across all age groups that said they had previously done the same."
In the survey, Suter notes, "22 percent of the registered voters said they might lie 'to someone close' about the candidates they cast their ballot for in the 2024 election, while 78 percent said they wouldn't."
Suter reports, "The intense polarization this election cycle might result in some staying quiet or lying on the topic of their political beliefs when around friends and family…. The Axios Vibes survey featured 1858 registered voters and a 2.6 percentage point margin of error."
Reprinted with permission from AlterNet