Rome Translator's Facial Expression Contrasts Biden And Trump

Italian translator for Pope Francis with Joe Biden, left, and Donald Trump

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Joe Biden met with Pope Francis Friday morning at the Vatican, and while the press was not allowed to broadcast live some video was just released.

The Recount posted clips comparing the visits of President Biden and President Donald Trump with the Pope, focusing in on the Pope's Italian translator's face.

A picture really is worth a thousand words:

Hacked Oath Keepers Data Reveals Pervasive Violent Extremism In GOP

Stewart Rhodes

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

The recent exposure of the Oath Keepers' membership through hacked data revealed a great deal about their spread—both within the ranks of law enforcement and among elected officials. But the underlying story contained therein goes beyond the relative handful of examples at hand: Namely, how deeply right-wing extremist ideology, particularly the far-right patriot movement, has penetrated mainstream American society at multiple levels.

Keep reading... Show less
oath keepers
