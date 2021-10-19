The National Memo Logo

Preacher Urges ‘Execution’ Of Gays, Lesbians And Adulterers

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

An Oklahoma Baptist preacher angry the U.S. government isn't "executing" LGBTQ people and angry hate crime laws are, he claims, prohibiting "violent attitudes toward the f****ts and sodomites," is also suggesting he is acting like Jesus Christ by name calling.

"Now they want to execute judgment on the good who will disdain the abominable act of sodomy: you know, the faggots," Brother Salvador Alvarez of Stedfast Baptist Church in Oklahoma City preached on Sunday, as Friendly Atheist's Hemant Mehta reports.

"People who will have a violent attitude towards the f****ts and sodomites will be reported as having committed hate crimes," Alvarez lamented, calling it "a mixed-up justice system" that "needs to be called out."

"If they were to execute judgment, you know, that 'he beareth not the sword in vain,' where they execute, you know, executions, executions like the Bible says? They actually execute? You know, you don't go with a sword and you know, slap them. It's the sword to be able to have executions in Romans 13."

Alvarez suggests he is acting like Christ by "calling names."

"If they would actually commit executions on the pedophile, executions on the f****ts, on the sodomites. If they had executed, executed, you know, an adulterers are committing adultery with another man's wife then, then, we wouldn't have to call them out. There'd be no reason to call out a fox that is not a fox. But Jesus Christ wasn't afraid to call a fox a fox. He wasn't afraid to call names."

Watch:

