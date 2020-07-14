Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Trump Hates This Border Wall, But He Made You Pay $1.7 Billion To Its Builder

Have you heard about the private border wall put up by a group of Trump supporters along the Rio Grande? They collected millions online from #MAGA suckers and built a structure so close to the river that it's now eroding rapidly from below. In fact, there's a strong possibility that it will fall in someday.

To Stephen Colbert, this farce is emblematic of the Trump era – and he notes acidly that the president himself is now trying to disown that "tiny section" of wall, its sponsors at "We Build The Wall" and its impresario, a builder named Tommy Fisher. "It was only built to make me look bad," Trump whined on Twitter.

But while Trump complains, Colbert notes that Fishher has also won a fat $1.7 billion contract from the U.S. government to build more wall. Say whut?

Just click. The whole thing is just as unbelievable as it sounds.


McEnany Touts Trump’s ‘Great Record’ On LGBTQ Issues

The White House

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that Donald Trump has a "great record when it comes to the LGBTQ community."

Chris Johnson, chief political and White House reporter for the Washington Blade, asked McEnany if Trump would reconsider the ban on transgender people in the military after 116 Democratic House lawmakers sent a letter last week to Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Attorney General William Barr calling for the Pentagon to end the policy.

Kayleigh McEnany