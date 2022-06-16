The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Endorse This: Colbert Says 'Come Get Me' To Proud Boy Joe Biggs

Image via YouTube

Late Show host Stephen Colbert didn't mince words last night when he delivered a message to the Proud Boys leader who mentioned his name in court.

."You are going to jail you neo-numbnut, and if you don’t like it, you can come and get me," quipped Colbert during his monologue. "Welcome to the monkey house, brother."

Apparently, Colbert's name came up in a statement from a lawyer representing Joseph Biggs, a Proud Boys leader indicted for their role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Biggs is charged with seditious conspiracy, a crime that carries a potential sentence of 20 years in prison. Biggs argued that his trial should be moved out of Washington D.C. due to Colbert's "negative press and media coverage about the fraternity known as the Proud Boys."

Wait, fraternity?

"Oh that's right, the Proud Boys is just a fraternity. January 6 was just hazing. I mean we all heard their chant," Colbert, 58, said Wednesday.

Watch the segment below:

From Your Site Articles
proud boys

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Nevada GOP Attorney General Nominee Said Black Democrat Should Be Lynched

Sigal Chattah

Republican voters in Nevada on Tuesday picked a nominee for attorney general who once called for the lynching of the state's current attorney general, who is Black.

With 81 percent of the vote counted, attorney Sigal Chattah defeated fellow attorney Tisha Black in the Republican primary by a wide 51 -- 39.9 percent margin, according to the New York Times.

Keep reading... Show less

Trump Posts Lengthy Rant About House Select Committee On 'Truth Social'

Former Attorney General William Barr, left, and former President Donald Trump

Former President Trump has taken to social media to repeat false claims of election fraud and to blast the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection for ignoring his 12-page statement addressing the testimony and evidence aired so far at the January 6 public hearings.

On Wednesday, Trump made a rambling post on his embattled social media platform, “Truth” Social, doubling down on his baseless assertions of widespread voter fraud — groundless claims that incited a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol on January 6, 2021, resulting in at least five fatalities.

Keep reading... Show less
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}