Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.c

#EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Devastates A "Poor Deplorable Troll"

Randy Rainbow is well and truly over Donald Trump. The gloves are off, the knives are in, and Randy's tuneful mock "interview" with the president is perhaps the harshest in the Rainbow parody catalog. Which is saying something.

Lifting music from The Little Mermaid's "villain" tune, its title is "Poor Deplorable Troll." And the lyrics are simply lethal:

The President says cut out all the testing

A notion health officials find bizarre

But see he's terribly annoyed

By all the dead and unemployed

Because he only cares about his own PR

To watch Randy, in trademark pink glasses, as he mercilessly grills Trump is just delightful – one of the few pleasures afforded us by this nightmare presidency.

Click and enjoy.


Randy Rainbow