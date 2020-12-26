Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

How America Shaped Christmas And How Christmas Shapes America

Photo by Irina Iriser from Pexels

With its gaudy displays, rampant excess, celebratory spirit and high price tag, Christmas is a thoroughly American holiday. But it could also be called an un-American holiday that thoroughly infiltrated our culture - and transformed it.

This year, because of the pandemic, most Americans have had to change how they observe the season. Holiday parties are scarce. Far more shopping was done online. Many churches have suspended in-person services. Relatives will be less inclined to gather together. Christmas Day will be more subdued than usual. It's a major change, and a melancholy one.

