Justice Officials Launch Probe Of Barr’s Surveillance Of Democratic Lawmakers

Former Attorney General William Barr

Photo by The United States Department of Justice (Public domain)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

The Inspector General of the Department of Justice has announced he will launch an investigation into the DOJ spying on prominent Democratic members of Congress during the Trump administration's time in office. Those incidents include obtaining subpoenas for communications data from at least 12 people, including Democratic lawmakers, their staff members, family members, and at least one minor child.

