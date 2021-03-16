US Intelligence: Putin Likely Ran 2020 U.S. Election Meddling To Help Trump

<p>DOJ and DHS, in their statement, explained, "The Departments investigated multiple public claims that one or more foreign governments owned, directed, or controlled election infrastructure used in the 2020 federal elections; implemented a scheme to manipulate election infrastructure; or tallied, changed, or otherwise manipulated vote counts. The Departments found that those claims were not credible."</p>
<script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script>
<p>The foreign governments mentioned in the press release include those of China and Iran. As DOJ and DHS note, "The Departments found no evidence that any foreign government-affiliated actor manipulated election results or otherwise compromised the integrity of the 2020 federal elections."</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div>
<p>Following the 2020 presidential election, then-President Donald Trump and attorneys who supported him — including Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and Jenna Ellis — claimed that Trump had been the victim of widespread voter fraud. But that claim was totally debunked, and according to former DHS cybersecurity official <a href="https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/17/trump-fires-dhs-cybersecurity-chief-who-led-election-defense-437174" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Christopher Krebs</a>, the election was quite secure. Trump fired Krebs for debunking his own conspiracy theories.</p><p>Powell and other pro-Trump attorneys baselessly claimed that the voting technology of Dominion Voting Systems was used to help Joe Biden steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election, suggesting it had nefarious ties to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. Dominion, debunking Powell's false claims, responded that its voting technology had never even been used in Venezuela, and brought a wave of defamation lawsuits against those falsely making such claims.</p><p>Politico reporter Kyle Cheney notes that DOJ and DHS have investigated "Sidney Powell-fueled claims that Venezuela, China and Iran had some sort of control over U.S. election infrastructure" and found no evidence to support such claims.</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ea0375a841f2aa36c4dc2d4e7b2111c6" id="2bb17"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1371889094511460364"><div style="margin:1em 0">DOJ and DHS reviewed the Sidney Powell-fueled claims that Venezuela, China and Iran had some sort of control over U… https://t.co/cgYZTRv0Fw</div> — Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney)<a href="https://twitter.com/kyledcheney/statuses/1371889094511460364">1615918823.0</a></blockquote></div><p>The DOJ/DHS statement released on Tuesday notes that in 2020, election officials went to great lengths to maintain election security.</p><p>"During the 2020 election cycle, federal, state, local, tribal, territorial, non-governmental, and private sector partners nationwide worked together in unprecedented ways to combat foreign interference efforts and support election officials, political organizations, campaigns, and candidates in safeguarding their infrastructure," the DOJ/DHS release states. "The Departments remain committed to continuously strengthening the nation's cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, supply chain risk management, public-private partnerships, and public messaging to enhance the resiliency of our democratic institutions."</p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...
Show less