US Intelligence: Putin Likely Ran 2020 U.S. Election Meddling To Help Trump

@reuters

By Christopher Bing, Joseph Menn and Raphael Satter WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin likely directed efforts to try to swing the 2020 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump, according to an American intelligence report released on Tuesday that sources said would likely trigger U.S. sanctions on Moscow. The 15-page report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, added heft to longstanding allegations that some of Trump's top lieutenants were playing into Moscow's hands by amplifying claims made against then-candidate Joe Biden by Russian-linke...

Top US Agencies Officially Smash Giuliani’s Election Conspiracy Claims

@alexvhenderson

Rudy Giuliani

Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a joint statement addressing right-wing claims of foreign interference in the 2020 elections — and found that according to an investigation, there is no evidence that such interference occurred in the ways that were alleged.

