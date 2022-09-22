QAnon Psycho Rosanne Barr Gets Show On Fox Nation
Comedian, racist, and QAnon conspiracy theory enthusiast Roseanne Barr is slated to produce and star in her own 2023 Fox Nation comedy special. The network’s decision to hire Barr continues the streaming service’s history of platforming conspiracy theorists and extremists.
In a statement to Deadline, Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said that the outlet is “thrilled” to add Barr to its entertainment catalog.
By enlisting Barr, Fox executives have decided to turn a blind eye to her embrace of QAnon and other conspiracy theories, as well as her racist, anti-Muslim, and antisemitic comments over the years. Barr’s history is on par with Fox News’ typical programming, however, which has spread conspiracy theories, white supremacy, and violent rhetoric.
Barr is also not the first QAnon adherent to be given their own slot on Fox Nation. Previously, conspiracy theorist Lara Logan and QAnon promoter Isaiah Washington were granted shows on the streaming service.
Here is a brief look at the comedian’s history of making extremist claims and pushing conspiracy theories:
Barr’s Embrace Of QAnon And Extremist Views
- Barr’s ABC sitcom Roseanne was canceled in 2018 after she published racist tweets about former President Barack Obama’s senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.
- Barr appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast in 2019 and promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory.
What is Roseanne Barr up to? Boosting QAnon on Joe Rogan.
Once again Rogan's show is a hub for conspiracy-mongering and a far-right spin room. pic.twitter.com/iuwvYLIK8Y
— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) October 16, 2019
- Barr previously tweeted the QAnon slogan, “WWG1WGA.”
Roseanne Barr, the most famous Q-Anon believer, will be interviewed on Hannity tonight. Hopefully, the topic doesn't stray far from her firing from ABC, but I wouldn't be surprised if she uses the live interview as an opportunity to promote the conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/jatu6Uw2O2
— Travis View (@travis_view) July 26, 2018
- In various other tweets, Barr has discussed and promoted QAnon. Some of the tweets have been deleted.
what exactly about Q is 'doofus"? Interested in your analysis. thanks
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 20, 2018
@4pRcUA0lBE thanks 4 keeping us all informed on q drops!!
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 15, 2018
@ThomasWictor lots of q explainers r starting to blame Israel-thoughts?
— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 3, 2018
- Barr conducted an unhinged interview in 2021 with QAnon conspiracy theorist Bishop Larry Gaiters, who has claimed that President Joe Biden performed a “satanic sacrifice” of his own family to gain political influence.
Roseanne Barr has now been reduced to interviewing QAnon crackpots like Bishop Larry Gaiters and it's obvious that things are going very well for her. https://t.co/scO2PMAXJ1 pic.twitter.com/AxNkYLhp7c
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 16, 2021
- Barr posted a video of herself watching a QAnon video in 2019.
Roseanne Barr posted a video of herself watching a QAnon video. So it doesn't sound like she's doing any better since losing her show. pic.twitter.com/M26i72k9yj
— Travis View (@travis_view) May 13, 2019
- Barr recorded QAnon videos with the late QAnon influencer Cirsten Weldon.
- In May 2018, Barr tweeted that Americans should “unite against” CIA mind control program MK-Ultra. This is not the only time she has tweeted about the MK-Ultra conspiracy theory.
as soon as americans unite against disinfo mkultra classist narrative, the better we will all b— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018
Hey @ABCNetwork - how do you feel about the ⭐️ of your retread sitcom baking “human” cookies while dressed as Hitler? (Asking for every sane friend in the business.) Or would you prefer we refer these inquiries directly to your advertisers? https://t.co/OstbjxkIIj— Mark Frost (@mfrost11) March 30, 2018
- On her personal blog, Barr purported that Israel is a “Nazi state” and said, “The Jewish Soul is being tortured in Israel.” (Barr is reportedly Jewish.)
- Barr also tweeted about “Jewish mind control” and promoted musician and Holocaust denier Gilad Atzmon on Twitter.
- In 2013, Barr proclaimed that Islam is “rape pedo culture.”
- In another 2013 tweet, Barr described Director of the Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice as “a man with big swinging ape balls."
- In 2018, Barr suggested that Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg gave a “Nazi salute” at a gun control rally.
- Barr described Hillary Clinton as a “jew hater” and former Clinton 2016 campaign vice chair Huma Abedin as a “filthy nazi whore.”
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
