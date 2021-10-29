The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Prominent QAnon Streamer Turns Out To Be Registered Child Molester

@ayetalian

David Todeschini

A QAnon streamer whose incendiary rants accusing Democrats of running a pedophile cabal earned him thousands of followers and led to his deplatforming on YouTube has been revealed to be a registered sex offender. David Todeschini, who goes by the name David Trent on his Net4Truth BitChute channel, was convicted of one count of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree sodomy, according to the New York sex offender registry.

Todeschini's real name and convictions were revealed by Right Wing Watch, which is dedicated to monitoring right-wing activists. The site was tipped off by Gabe Hoffman, who executive produced a documentary aiming to expose pedophilia in Hollywood, titled An Open Secret. Todeschini is considered a "level three threat," defined by the New York sex offender registry as "high risk of repeat offense and a threat to public safety exists."

The conspiracy theorist was 45 years old in 1996 when he coerced and sexually violated an eight year-old boy. Todeschini was convicted a few years later and sentenced to 28 months to seven years in state prison. He was released from prison in 2006 and has gone on to make a name for himself in the QAnon community.

The year prior to his release, Todeschini published a book he claimed exposes government secrets like "CIA drug smuggling, the JFK assassination, Operation Phoenix, Covert Operations, etc." A surprisingly prolific writer, Todeschini's works include a book purporting to teach readers to become human lie detectors and a book titled Psychiatry, Mind Control, Genocide, and Infanticide. Right Wing Watch notes that in 2006 Todeschini wrote a blog post defending Michael Jackson against child sexual abuse allegations.

Todeschini is a prolific streamer and frequently posts videos like "CABAL ARRESTED absolute proof" and "Epstein NOT Dead - on board his boat surrounded by military" packed with memes, rants, and outright threats to lawmakers. His latest show, titled "THE DS BS NEVER ENDS," was released the day after Right Wing Watch's report was published. Throughout the 46-minute video, Todeschini complains about the mainstream media, the trailer park he manages, and once again makes violent threats against Democrats. He does not, however, mention his registered sex offender status.

Related Articles Around the Web
qanon child molester

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

House Select Committee May Hold Trump Chief Of Staff Meadows In Contempt

Mark Meadows

It's been over one month since the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 subpoenaed former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, former Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash Patel, and Stephen Bannon. They were given two weeks to submit documents and were required to be deposed one week later. Meadows and Patel got short postponements and Bannon got a contempt of Congress charge.

Meadows is asking for the same by continuing to delay and obstruct. According to multiple sources to CNN, the committee is considering giving him a new deadline to comply with the subpoena and holding him in criminal contempt if he does not. "Our patience isn't unlimited, and engagement needs to become cooperation very soon," one of the sources told CNN. "As we've already made clear, anyone who tries to stonewall our effort will face the consequences."

Keep reading... Show less
mark meadows

Attorney General Nominee In Virginia Took $2.6 Million From Promoters Of January 6 ‘Rally’

Jason Miyares

Virginia Del. Jason Miyares, the Republican nominee for state attorney general, has taken $2.6 million from the Republican Attorneys General Association, making the group Miyares' largest contributor by far.

The Republican Attorneys General Association has promoted the false claim that the presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump in 2020. Democrats in Virginia have accused the group of encouraging the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead and hundreds injured.

Keep reading... Show less
jason miyares
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}