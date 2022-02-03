The National Memo Logo

Crazy QAnon Terrorists Force Butterfly Sanctuary To Close

The bottom-feeding, deranged and conspiracy-laden cult of Qanon made headlines after claiming a Texas nature preserve is, in fact, a secret front for George Soros and Hillary Clinton's child smuggling cannibal cabal, which leads us remaining thinking people left to believe that we've been living in a simulation ever since Mango Mussolini usurped democracy in 2016. It seems that the threats being leveled from these bamboozled and psychotic cultists were so severe that it resulted in the National Butterfly Sanctuary closing its doors for the immediate future.

"The safety of our staff & visitors is our primary concern," said Dr. Jeffrey Glassberg, president and founder of the North American Butterfly Association. "We look forward to reopening soon when the authorities and professionals who are helping us navigate this situation give us the green light."

The center initially closed its doors for three days last week due to an onslaught of threats from a former state official and the We Stand America event. But it seems the center has dealt with constant harassment in recent years after waging legal challenges against the Trump administration over the use of the center's land to build a wall between Mexico and the U.S. It seems the big and beautiful wall would have disrupted the habitat for many species of butterflies that are found at the preserve, including the endangered Monarch.

And like with every insane and manufactured conspiracy by these deranged lunatics, Qanon continued to believe the center was involved in sex trafficking despite now a single investigation from Texas authorities. This is just one of many examples of the morally, intellectually and democratically bankrupt cesspool Trump left behind.

Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok


qanon

Texas Governor Begs Bitcoin Miners: ‘Help Me Get Through The Winter’

Image via Flickr|DonkeyHotey

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is reportedly pleading with crypto miners to help the state get through the bitter winter in the event the electric power grid fails.

According to Bloomberg, details about Abbott's discussion with a group of crypto miners are now being publicized as the state braces for inclement winter weather. During the meeting, which was held at the governor's mansion in Austin, Texas, one concern was expressed: "Electricity-hungry Bitcoin miners could shore up the state’s power grid, a top priority after a deep freeze last winter triggered blackouts that left hundreds dead."

Greg Abbott

Before Leaving White House, Trump Mulled Blanket Pardon For Capitol Rioters

When Donald Trump all but promised to pardon everyone involved in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at a Texas rally Saturday night if he gets re-elected he wasn’t pulling the idea out of thin air. In fact, as President, Donald Trump repeatedly investigated the idea, including discussing issuing a pre-emptive blanket pardon for what are now nearly 800 people who so far have been charged, so they “would never have to testify or be deposed.”

“Do you think I should pardon them? Do you think it’s a good idea? Do you think I have the power to do it?” Trump reportedly asked one adviser several times during his final weeks in the White House, Politico reports.

donald trump
