Critics Shred Sen. Paul After He Claims Election Was ‘Stolen’

Rand Paul

Photo by cornstalker/ CC BY-NC 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

During a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and fellow Republican Christopher Krebs — who formerly led a cybersecurity office at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — expressed very different views on the security of the 2020 presidential election. Krebs, during his testimony, emphasized that the election was quite secure, while Paul echoed the baseless claims of widespread voter fraud that President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team have been promoting. And Paul's comments are getting a lot of reactions on Twitter.

Paul told Krebs and senators on the Senate Homeland Security Committee, "If you're saying that it's the safest election based on no dead people voted…. no people broke the absentee rules, I think that's false. And I think that's what's upset a lot of people on our side — is that they're taking your statement to mean, 'Oh well, there was no problems in the elections.' I don't think that you've examined any of the problems that we've heard here."

Paul insisted, "The fraud happened. The election, in many ways, was stolen."

When Fox News' Laura Ingraham tweeted Paul's remarks, former Rep. Joe Walsh — a Never Trump conservative — posted:


Here's what other Twitter users have had to say in response to Paul's comments:











rand paul

Mar-a-Lago Neighbors Bluntly Tell Trump: Get Lost

Photo by wallyg/ CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump's neighbors in Florida have a message a very clear message for him as his post-presidential days approach: do not make Mar-a-Lago your permanent residence because "we don't want you to be our neighbor."

According to the Washington Post, on Tuesday morning that blatant message was sent to the president in the form of a demand letter. Addressed to Palm Beach, Fla., and the U.S. Secret Service, the letter served as a reminder of the legal reason why Trump cannot claim Mar-a-Lago as a permanent residence. Palm Beach attorney Reginald Stambaugh, noted that the problem centers on Trump's transformation of the residence into a private golf club.

